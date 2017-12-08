JPM appoints new board chairman for fertilizer firm

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Dr Egidi Mabofu as the board chair of directors for the Tanzania Fertilizer Company (TFC) effectively from December 1.

Before his appointment, Dr Mabofu was the director general of the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and also was a senior lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

Shortly after the appointment of the new board chair, the minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, announced four members to the board who will be in charge for the period of three years.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 7, and signed by ministry’s deputy permanent secretary (Trade and Investment) Joseph Buchweishaija, that the new board will be launched on December 11, at the ministry’s office in Dodoma.

The new members are Mr Nuru Ndile, who is an economist from the ministry of Finance and Planning, Ms Eli Pallangyo, who is the deputy director in the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.