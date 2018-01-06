JPM appoints second deputy minister for minerals

By John Namkwake @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday, January 6 appointed Doto Biteko as Deputy Minister for Minerals.

A statement issued by Director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa on Saturday said President Magufuli has appointed the second minister in the ministry of Minerals because of the heavy responsibilities in the docket.

Mr Biteko who is also Member of Parliament for Bukombe constituency had served as chairman of parliamentary committee that probed the Tanzanite mining subsector. Mr Biteko joins Stanslaus Nyongo, who was appointed to the position when President Magufuli split the Energy and Minerals into separate dockets when he made a cabinet reshuffle in October last year.