JPM commissions 384-metre bridge

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday commissioned the 384-metre bridge at the Kilombero River basin in Morogoro Region, which will connect Kolombero, Ulanga and Malinyi districts.

The bridge, which was named after him, cost Sh61.133 billion.

Addressing the public after inauguration of the bridge tha has been fully funded by the government, President Magufuli said the government was considering to connect the road with Lunecha Road in Songea and on to the Umoja Bridge at the Tanzania-Mozambique.

He saked Kilombero, Malinyi and Ulanga residents and other people, who will be using the bridge to protect the infrastructures at the bridge.

“A lot of taxpayers’ money has been used to construct the bridge ..so you must make sure that you protect it at all costs,” said the President.

He said currently the African Development Bank (AfDB) was funding a feasibility study with regard to the project.

The President further revealed that the government would seek funds from the same bank for the construction of the road, adding that the government will also be among the financiers of the project.

“This bridge will not only connect Ifakara, Ulanga and Malinyi, but will also connect Morogoro and the Southern regions through Lunencha road to Songea,” said the President.

According to the President the road will be a relief to Kilombero, Ulanga and Malinyi residents, who have lost properties and their beloved ones previously.

“I remember a few years ago I spent three days here after dozen people lost their lives when a ferry they were travelling in capsized,” said the President.

In a live televised event the President, who was speaking during a public rally held at Taifa grounds in Ifakara, urged residents, who are living in flood-prone areas to relocate. His statement came after Ifakara Member of Parliament Peter Lijualikali requested him to help the town council to construct walls to prevent floods.

Meanwhile, to honour his contribution to the construction sector, President Magufuli revealed that the first flyover - which is currently being constructed at Tazara - will be named after Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroad), chief executive officer Patrict Mfugale.