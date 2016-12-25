JPM gets Sh650bn boost to fix railway

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will receive $300 million (Sh654 billion) for rehabilitating the Dar-Isaka railway infrastructure.

The World Bank board of directors yesterday approved the funding, in what would be a major step to modernising the central railway corridor infrastructure.

A statement released soon after the decision said the funding was the bank’s show of confidence in Tanzania’s development plans.

The Bretton Woods institution also noted the critical role that the railway line plays in enhancing intra-regional trade with landlocked countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and DR Congo.

The funds will be accessed through the Banks’ International Development Association (IDA) lending arm. It is expected that the works targeted will add impetus to the eventual upgrade to standard gauge of the more than 1,250kms railway line in a $6bn plan by a consortium of Chinese companies.

Cargo companies and travellers who rely on the central corridor railway line will also be relieved as the planned rehabilitation will minimise delays and frequent breakdowns of wagons and coaches.

The railway is the most important in Tanzania apart from Tazara. It runs west from Dar es Salaam to Kigoma on Lake Tanganyika via Dodoma. A branch of 378km leads to Mwanza on Lake Victoria.

“The location and the size of Tanzania, its mineral and agricultural resources, its tourism potential and its critical role as a transport hub for its landlocked neighbors, provide unrivaled opportunities for the development of modern transport infrastructure and services, said Philippe Dongier, the World Bank’s Country Director for Tanzania. “We are excited to support the government’s efforts to rebuild its rail and intermodal transport system. The project will also indirectly help to boost agricultural trade, job creation and overall livelihoods for the country and neighboring countries’ poorest people,” he said.

The Bank hopes the funds will help to create a reliable open access railway infrastructure on the Dar es Saalam-Isaka section and to strengthen Tanzania Railway Limited (TRL)’s ability to manage the infrastructure, the traffic operations, and the network regulation.

The financing will support the Intermodal and Rail Development Project designed to increase the reliability of the rail infrastructure and the train operations; strengthen logistics in the port of Dar es Salaam and the rail terminals; and strengthen rail operations.

The funds will go to relaying rail tracks, building new intermodal terminals, repairing or reconstructing bridges and supporting the institutional transformation of the sector.

“Besides constraining economic activity in Tanzania and reducing the competitiveness of the country’s tradable sectors, poor infrastructure on the East African Central Corridor creates delays and high costs for transport of goods between Tanzania and its landlocked neighbours, as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), ” said Henry des Longchamps the World Bank Task Team Leader for the project.

“The project will help improve a critical link in the regional rail network that is necessary for both competitiveness and improved regional and global economic integration.”

According to the WB, the project contributes to the Group’s two broad goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity. It noted that the rehabilitation and upgrading of the rail line will improve the transport linkages for the population living in the western part of Tanzania, an area that has a high concentration of agricultural activity.