Sunday, February 4, 2018

JPM graces installation of new Archbishop of Anglican Church of Tanzania

 

In Summary

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Tanzania, Dr Jacob Chimeledya led hundreds of the church’s members and several distinguished guests during a special mass to install Rev Sosthenes.

Advertisement
By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Sunday graced the installation of Rev Jackson Sosthenes as the fifth Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Tanzania.

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Tanzania, Dr Jacob Chimeledya led hundreds of the church’s members and several distinguished guests during a special mass to install Rev Sosthenes.

Apart from President Magufuli and his wife, Janeth Magufuli, other distinguished guests in attendance at the special mass at Saint Alban Church include former President Benjamin Mkapa, the Chief of Defense Forces, General Venance Mabeyo and former Prime Minster and retired judge, Joseph Warioba.

Other were the Minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, Commissioner for Immigration, Dr Anna Makakala and the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Mr George Mkuchika.

 

Rev Sosthenes has replaced Dr Valentino Mokiwa who was deposed recently after he refused to resign in the wake of a corruption provincial investigation in the Diocese of Dar es Salaam, which was also under him (Dr Mokiwa).

advertisement

In The Headlines

PM: set up Special Foundation for Tanzanians living with disabilities

Prime Minister Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa has called upon all government ministries to initiate

Forgive me: says embattled Lutheran Bishop in Mtwara

The South Eastern Diocese Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT), Dr Lucas

  • News
    Updates on Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru funeral  
  • News
    Pass to reach out to over 150,000 horticultural farmers, exporters in new deal  
  • News
    Anglican Church of Tanzania: out goes one Archbishop; in another…  
  • News
    Updates on Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru funeral  