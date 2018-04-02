JPM graces launch of radar systems

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli is set to lay the foundation stone for installation of four radar systems later today, April 2, in Dar es Salaam.

The radars, which would be monitoring a variety of issues, will be installed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Kilimanjaro Internal Airport (KIA), Mwanza Aiport and Songwe Airport.



This comes following a procurement contract that was signed last August between the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) and a French-based contractor, M/s Thales las France SAS.

The project, which is worth Sh67.3 billion, is will be implemented in 18 months. It is fully funded by the Tanzanian government.

TCAA director general Hamza Johari said the project is part of the authority’s strategy to improve the civil aviation industry by supporting government's vision of transforming the nation into a middle income country by 2025.

"The project will also facilitate search and rescue operations in case of emergency or air accidents. This will enable the county to meet the International Civil Aviation Organisations (ICAO) standards and guidelines," he said.