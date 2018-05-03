JPM orders investigation into Sh8bn Mkwawa Hall project

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has directed security organs to investigate a lecturer, whom he identified only as Prof Mushi, and a contractor over the controversy surrounding the construction of a Sh8-billion Mkwawa University hall.

He said that the University of Dar es Salaam spent only Sh10 billion on building its dormitories, while Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE) spent Sh8 billion to construct the hall.

“I wonder why no action has been taken against the don and the contractor. They are also liable for punishment if they mismanaged government funds,” he stressed.

He directed the Police Force, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), the university as well as the relevant ministry to take swift action on the matter or he would follow it up personally.

According to him, it was unethical for the professor to have paid the contractor without having evaluated the work before issuing a certificate of the work done.

Dr Magufuli promised that legal action would be taken against those who may have abused government funds and that no one would be tolerated for misusing public money obtained from taxes.

“Ensure that the contractor is also taken to task, and if he is found guilty, our laws dictate that he can be imprisoned for up to five years,” he said.

Earlier, President Magufuli underscored the fact that children from rich families would not benefit from higher learning students’ loans.

He said the government was facing numerous challenges including raising funds to cater for higher education.

While in Kilolo, President Magufuli promised that the government would improve transport and health sectors to promote development.