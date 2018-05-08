JPM reallocates Sh2bn from UDSM to SUA

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTZ lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday reallocated Sh2 billion meant for the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) to the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA).

The move is meant to strengthen the Morogoro-based university with a view to transforming agriculture in the country.

Dr Magufuli directed the minister responsible for education, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, to present the reallocation of the fund at the National Assembly.

Speaking at Sua, The President disclosed that the university was allocated with Sh8billion for development in the 2017/18 financial year, making it the top recipient of funds compared to other high learning institutions.

The Sh2billlion was meant for expansion of accommodation at the UDSM, but has now been transferred to Sua for the same purpose.

He also promised that the university would receive 10 tractors.

“My intention is to make this university among the best. I want to restore the status of this university as the founder of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere wanted it to be,” he said.

The Head of State stressed on the contribution of Sua in spearheading the country’s development, notably by training rodents to diagnose Tuberculosis and detect explosives.

“I recognise our noble role that is why I have been appointing academicians from this university to take various positions in various key sectors of our economy,” said the President.

According to him, SUA is an important institution that has potential to spur the nation towards an industrial and middle income economy. Dr Magufuli wondered why Tanzania, a country which plays second fiddle to Ethiopia in cattle keeping on the continent, lacks industries for processing livestock products.

He said Ethiopia also tops other African countries in processing of skins and hides.

Dr Magufuli also talked about the agricultural research activities, insisting that researchers have to strive to come up with findings that would guide the country to the middle income status.

He issued other directives to the responsible minister to work on accumulated debts and design regulations for students who are not recognised during employment, especially those taking agricultural processing engineering and biotechnology.

He further directed the university administration to find ways of improving working conditions of their lecturers by spending the remaining money paid by students. The President was answering questions from students, lecturers and other staff of SUA.

The students, who got chance of posing questions to the President, wanted to know when the government will tackle the problem of poor accommodation and insufficient allocation of students’ loans.

One of the SUA lecturers, Dr Goodgift Swai wanted to know the government decision to tackle the problem of poor accommodation and poor working conditions affecting the lecturers.