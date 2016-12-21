JPM rejects idea to have school named after him

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has rejected a suggestion to have a school in Bunju named after him.

Instead, according to Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Happi, the Heald of State directed that the school should be given another name.

Speaking as he received 600 bags of cement from Twiga Cement Company that will be used to complete the school, Mr Hapi said that after consultation with Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, the school will be named after the DC.

He said the school was built at a the cost of Sh2 billion. The amount part of the money that Dr Magufuli saved by getting rid of some unnecesary expenditures .

“We spent the money on building this school and nine other classrooms in another school. The plan was to decongest Bunju A Primary School which currently has over 3,000 pupils,” he said. He promised further that he was determined to make the school a model one for such public facilties.