Wednesday, December 21, 2016

JPM rejects idea to have school named after him

Twiga Cement managing director Alfonso

Twiga Cement managing director Alfonso Rodriguez (second left) shares a light moment with Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Hapi after the former’s firm donated 600 bags of cement in Dar es Salaam yesterday. The cement will be used for the construction a fence around Hapi Primary School at Bunju A. The others are school’s head teacher Dominic Mwapalile (left), Kisenvule Ward Councillor Sefu Sitamburi and pupils. PHOTO| BOSHA NYANJE 

In Summary

  • Instead, according to Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Happi, the Heald of State directed that the school should be given another name.
  • Speaking as he received 600 bags of cement from Twiga Cement Company that will be used to complete the school, Mr Hapi said that after consultation with Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, the school will be named after the DC.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has rejected a suggestion to have a school in Bunju named after him.

Instead, according to Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Happi, the Heald of State directed that the school should be given another name.

Speaking as he received 600 bags of cement from Twiga Cement Company that will be used to complete the school, Mr Hapi said that after consultation with Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, the school will be named after the DC.

He said the school was built at a the cost of Sh2 billion. The amount part of the money that Dr Magufuli saved by getting rid of some unnecesary expenditures .

“We spent the money on building this school and nine other classrooms in another school. The plan was to decongest Bunju A Primary School which currently has over 3,000 pupils,” he said. He promised further that he was determined to make the school a model one for such public facilties.

“It will have a recommended national pupil to teacher ratio of 45 to one in a class. It will have well stocked library, a computer lab, a play ground and 500 trees that we have already started planting,” said Mr Hapi.


advertisement

In The Headlines

1  hour ago

New employees’ fund raises nearly Sh70bn

The Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) has raised Sh66 billion since coming into operation in July,

1  hour ago

Tanesco, suppliers to end row on power

Tanzania, Norway and Denmark governments have agreed to amicably resolve the dispute between

  • News
    Single EA tourism bloc not a priority for Tanzania: TTB  
  • News
    'Ruvu River 7 bodies' placed under investigation  
  • News
    New malaria insecticide coming, assures minister  
  • News
    Women’s fertility drops 17pc—survey  