JPM rekindles Torch debate

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli’s decision to bar at least 1,500 government officials from attending the climax of the Uhuru Torch rally has rekindled debate on the symbol’s relevance.

A State House statement said Wednesday that Dr Magufuli had directed government officials who had received allowances to attend Friday’s ceremony in Bariadi District, Simiyu Region, to return the money, adding that the decision was meant to reduce unnecessary expenditure.

This year’s rally will end on the day Tanzania will be marking the 17th anniversary of Mwalimu Nyerere’s death.

The State House statement said the Uhuru Torch rally was still relevant, but its climax should be attended only by leaders of Simiyu Region. Zanzibar President Ali Mohammed Shein is expected be the guest of honour.

The Opposition, particularly Chadema, has over the years called for the scrapping of the rally saying it was an excuse for embezzling public funds. Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe is on record for saying that Chadema would consign the Torch to the National Museum if it came to into power.

Prof Gaudence Mpangala of the Ruaha Catholic University told The Citizen Wednesday that President Magufuli’s decision was not surprising, coming in the wake of his cancellation of Independence Day and Union Day celebrations as part of his cost-cutting drive.

He added that the question of whether or not the Uhuru Torch was relevant did not have a straightforward answer.

“As you may be aware, the philosophy of the Uhuru Torch race is crystal clear – to bring hope where there is despair, love where there is enmity and respect where there is hatred. That translates into nation-building, which is an arduous but noble task.”

“But there is still a very relevant question, which cannot just be wished away – do we still need the nationwide race, and for how long? To answer this question we need to conduct a scientific study. We also need to ask ourselves if the race is still being conducted in the same spirit as was the case in the past.”

Chairman of the reception committee Protace Magayane said they had made preparations to host 2,500 people and regional leaders had already booked accommodation for distinguished guests.