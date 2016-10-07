JPM’s on-board pix kicks off dust talking point

By The Citizen Reporter; @TheCitizenTz; news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. A photo op of President John Magufuli sitting in the economy class of an Air Tanzania Company Limited (ACL) plane has caught the African social media scene by storm.

The photos, taken when President Magufuli was unveiling the two new planes of ATCL, have rekindled the President’s cost-cutting sensations that threatened to break the internet late last year and early this year. Only this time the photos wrongly depict the President travelling in the economy class.

Despite depicting an action of travelling that did not take place, the photos are another reminder of how the social media aspect of virality can be positively or negatively used for propaganda purposes and how quickly they can build or destroy the credibility of high profile figures. Efforts by some social media users to correct the mistake have fallen on deaf ears as more and more people tout President Magufuli’s cost-effective travelling ways.

The photos also show how Africans long for a new breed of politicians who can reign in on pomposity and wasteful spending that characterizes most of the poor African countries.

The photos have also been used by social media users as an opportunity to shame the travelling habits of their presidents.

Some African news websites have also picked up the story.

Writing for the Signalng website, Kingsley Kanayo of Nigeria says; “Magufuli’s show of simplicity is in sharp contrast to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who regularly flies on presidential jets in Nigeria’s 11-aircraft presidential fleet.”

“Nigerians comparing the leadership approach of President Magufuli with his Nigerian counterpart Buhari, say Magufuli is demonstrating the perfect way to cut governance costs.”

Writing in the igberetvnews.com, Wisdom Nwedene, a Nigerian blogger asks; “Can Buhari do this? Tanzania President surprises people by flying economy class. President of Tanzania, John Magufuli, wowed people as he flew economy class with his citizens.”

The Cameron news website cameroon-concord.com went ahead comparing President Magufuli’s travelling habits with those of their President.

It goes with the headline “Tanzanian President flies economy class on passenger plane while Paul Biya charters luxury jets.”

The website continues “Tanzanian President John Magufuli is fast becoming Africa’s new model for good leadership. The president flew to Zimbabwe on Tuesday, October 4 2016 for an official visit in the economy section of a normal passenger plane.”

“Magufuli has reportedly made only two foreign trips since he was elected last November- one to Rwanda by road and another to Uganda using Air Tanzania. Magufuli usually delegates to his ambassadors abroad most foreign functions that make African presidents travel a lot. His cost-saving and modest behaviour is attracting attention across the African continent like a bushfire in the harmattan.”

The nairobinews website of Kenya also picked the story of how Kenyans seized on the photos to compare President Magufuli and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s travelling habits.

In a headline “Magufuli wows Kenyans by ‘flying’ economy, but did he?” the website went on to say “a photo of Tanzania President John Magufuli sitting at the economy section of a plane has gone viral, wowing Kenyans.”

“Kenyans have been comparing the leadership approach of President Magufuli with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, who has at some point been described as a tourist president. President Kenyatta has made 77 foreign trips since taking over in April 2013.”

Soon after he was sworn in on November last year, President Magufuli became the darling of the social media. The twiteratis created a hashtag #whatwouldmagufulido? that trended across the world.

Some of the actions and decisions that President Magufuli took that made him famous including scrapping the lavish Independence Day celebrations, taking to the streets with a broom, declaring he would spend the money saved on sanitation.

He banned government officials from printing christmass cards using public funds, saying whoever does so should use their own money.

He also clamped down on foreign travel for officials, declaring that only himself, the Vice President and the Prime Minister would travel first class. He has so far travelled twice outside the country, to Uganda and Rwanda.

He has also clamped down on corruption and wasteful spending, summarily sacking several senior public officials, including the director general of the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau Dr Edward Hosea.

He also fought hard against ghost public workers and ghost students in higher learning institutions who cost the government billions in dubious payments.

He summarily fired the newly appointed Regional Commissioner for Shinyanga, Anne Kilango Malecela, for lying about the presence of ghost workers in his region.