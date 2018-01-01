JPM sends condolences to Uhuru Kenyatta over deadly accident

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta following the deaths of at least 36 people after a passenger bus collided with a lorry at the Nakuru-Eldoret road in Nairobi Kenya over the weekend.

A statement released by state house on Monday, January 1, said the accident is a great loss not only to Kenyans but also to the whole East Africa Community.

The accident occurred on December 31, last year and caused serious injuries to over then others. The passenger bus, which was travelling from Busia in Western Kenya, collided with a truck coming a truck coming from direction of the Nakuru-Eldoret road.