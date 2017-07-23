Sunday, July 23, 2017

JPM showers praise on Kafulila for ‘uncovering’ Escrow scandal

 

In Summary

  • The president said those who mocked and likened the former MP to a monkey for uncovering the scam, pitting the Tegeta Independent Power Limited (IPTL) are now the real monkeys.
Kigoma. President John Magufuli has congratulated former Kigoma South MP, David Kafulila, for uncovering Escrow scandal in the Parliament.

The president said those who mocked and likened the former MP to a monkey for uncovering the scam, pitting the Tegeta Independent Power Limited (IPTL) are now the real monkeys.

Addressing residents of Nguruka in Uvinza District, Kigoma Region, President Magufuli said, ‘’Before I finish speaking, I would like to congratulate Kafulila on stepping forward and uncovering a scam involving IPTL. So, those who mocked and branded him a monkey should now understand that they themselves will be like monkeys.’’

While in Parliament in 2014 , the former Attorney General (AG), Judge Frederick Werema, caused a commotion following his action of attemting to beat former Kigoma South MP  (NCCR-Mageuzi),  David Kafulila.

Judge Werema was enraged after Kafulila retarliated by calling him a thief as the former AG previously regarded Kafulila as a monkey.

