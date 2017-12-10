JPM signs documents to pardon Babu Seya, son

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has signed documents to effectively approve his Saturday’s move to pardon famous musician Nguza Viking alias Babu Seya and his son Johnson aka Papii Kocha along with 59 other prisoners.

The two, who were imprisoned 13 years ago after they were found guilty of defiling 10 primary schoolgirls, walked free out of Ukonga Prison gates on Saturday, just hours after President Magufuli pardoned them in his speech on the 56th independence anniversary of Tanganyika.

On Sunday, December 12, a State House statement showed that President Magufuli had signed the documents to set them free, while at the Chamwino State Lodge in the designated capital, Dodoma.

According to the statement, the President acknowledges the Prisons Department for working tirelessly to change the behaviour of convicts so that they can become good citizens of the nation.

“I decided to use Article 45(1) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania although it has never been used before. You know, it is astonishing to hear that someone, who was sentenced to die by hanging, has been pardoned. It has never happened before, but I decided to use it for the good of Tanzanians,” said President Magufuli, insisting that the Prisons Department must continue exercising its duties in a professional manner.