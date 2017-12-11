JPM tells youth to elect clean leaders

By Peter Elias @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli took his anti-corruption crusade to the youth wing of the ruling party, UVCCM, yesterday and warned them not to vote for corrupt individuals. Opening the UVCCM general assembly in Dodoma, Dr Magufuli stated categorically that he was not happy with the leaders conduct.

By press time, reports had it that the wing’s national chairman, Mr Sadifa Juma Khamis was being held for questioning by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) over allegations of bribery.

Mr Sadifa, who doubles as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Donge, was arrested on Saturday night over allegations that he was distributing money to members of the general assembly who have converged in the capital to elect the new UVCCM leaders who will hold office for the next five years.

“As I am speaking now, your national chairman has been arrested and is being questioned over bribery allegations. This is the kind of UVCCM we have had,” he said noting that the wing had taken a completely different direction from the one that the party was used to.

The CCM national chairman advised the youth to choose the leaders who will be his main advisors.

“If you elect people just like those you have had, then be ready to suffer for the next five years. They couldn’t even propose the names of the youth to be considered for various public positions,” said President Magufuli, calling upon the members to elect people of high integrity and those who had not bribed in the process.

By doing so, he said, the youth wing will have leaders who resonate with a ‘reformed’ CCM.

“I will be surprised if you vote for someone who bribed or wanted to bribe you,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli said it was high time that the UVCCM board of trustees was dissolved to pave the way for a new one.

According to Dr Magufuli, the UVCCM board of trustees has proved to be useless when it comes to managing the UVCCM resources.

“I know Mr Lukuvi (William Lukuvi, the Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development) is a member of the board, but it has to be dissolved. It is not helping UVCCM,” he stressed.