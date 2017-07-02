JPM to lay foundation station of Sh334bn port expansion project

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis99 lkolumbia@tz. nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Guests and various dignitaries are still arriving at the Dar es Salaam Port, where President John Magufuli is expected to lay the foundation stone of a Sh334 billion port expansion project.

It includes the expansion of Berth Nos 1-7 and the construction of a port terminal and will be implemented by China Harbour Construction Engineering (CHCE) and is expected to take 36 months.