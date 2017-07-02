Sunday, July 2, 2017

JPM to lay foundation stone of Sh334bn port expansion project

President John Magufuli

President John Magufuli 

In Summary

  • It includes the expansion of Berth Nos 1-7 and the construction of a port terminal and will be implemented by China Harbour Construction Engineering (CHCE) and is expected to take 36 months.
Advertisement
By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis99 lkolumbia@tz. nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Guests and various dignitaries are still arriving at the Dar es Salaam Port, where President John Magufuli is expected to lay the foundation stone of a Sh334 billion port expansion project.

It includes the expansion of Berth Nos 1-7 and the construction of a port terminal and will be implemented by China Harbour Construction Engineering (CHCE) and is expected to take 36 months.

On June 9 this year, Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) on behalf of the government signed a contract with the Chinese company, which was witnessed by the Works, Transport and Communications minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Fugitive ex-policeman held over car stolen from Kenya

 The police, in cooperation with their Kenyan counterparts, have arrested a former Tanzanian

Success as Sagcot initiative expands

 The government plans to roll out the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot)

  • News
    Seaweed trade booms amid concern about falling prices  
  • News
    Five-year strategic scheme launched to support SMEs  
  • News
    Scores of nomadic families impacted  
  • News
    Tanzanians urged to buy local products to speed up industrialisation  