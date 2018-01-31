JPM visits King Majuto, patients at Tumaini Hospital

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has visited various patients who have been admitted toTumani hospital including an actor, Mr Amri Athuman, alias King Majuto.

In a statement released Wednesday on January 31 by the Directorate of Presidential communication, Dr Magufuli visited patients hospitalised in wards number three to eight.

King Majuto is suffering from prostate cancer and according to the statement the veteran actor has started to recover.

Speaking after the visit, King Majuto thanked the Head of State for being concerned with the challenges facing the health sector.

“It’s a good spirit that needs to be demonstrated by any leader, he is a man of action,” he acknowledged.