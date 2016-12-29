JamiiForums co-founder’s cases adjourned to Jan 26

Dar es Salaam. Cases facing the co-founder and managing director of JamiiForums, Mr Maxence Melo, have been adjourned until January 26.
A fortnight ago, Mr Melo was arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates’ Court with three charges in three different cases by three different magistrates. In the first case, Mr Melo was charged with managing a website that was not registered in Tanzania in contravention of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, 2010.
Today, the cases were scheduled for mentioning, but had to be adjourned with the prosecution informing the court that investigations were yet to finalised. Mr Melo is out on bail since Monday last week after spending a week in police custody.