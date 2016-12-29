JamiiForums co-founder’s cases adjourned to Jan 26

By Mtulya Athumani

Dar es Salaam. Cases facing the co-founder and managing director of JamiiForums, Mr Maxence Melo, have been adjourned until January 26.

A fortnight ago, Mr Melo was arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates’ Court with three charges in three different cases by three different magistrates. In the first case, Mr Melo was charged with managing a website that was not registered in Tanzania in contravention of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, 2010.