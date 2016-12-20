JamiiForums founder out after one week in custody

By James Magai and Jasper Sabuni @TheCitizenTz news@theCitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. JamiiForums co-founder Maxence Melo was yesterday released by Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court after meeting bail conditions.

Mr Melo, who was arrested on December 13 and taken to court on December 16 after being locked up for three nights, spent about a week at Keko Prison.

He was charged on Friday in three different cases by three different magistrates. He had received bail in the first and second cases, but failed to meet bail conditions in the third case.

On Friday had been required by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate, Godfrey Mwambaba to have two sureties with each signing a Sh5 million bond.

In the first case, Mr Melo was charged with managing a website that was not registered in Tanzania in contravention of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (Epoca) of 2010.

In the second and third cases, Mr Melo was charged with obstructing police investigations in two separate occasions (between in April 1 and December 13 this year as well as between May 10 and December 13 this year) in contravention of the Cybercrime Act of 2015.

The bail conditions confine Mr Melo’s movements within Dar es Salaam, unless otherwise permitted by the court. Mr Melo will be required to report to the court on December 29 where two of the three cases will come up to mention. Another case is scheduled to be mentioned on January 2017.

The release on bail of Mr Melo was well received by the public yesterday. People who attended the bail hearing yesterday erupted with joy. The feeling was reciprocated in the social media where people expressed their delight over the release of Mr Melo.

“#MaxIsFree# thank you for the support #FreeMaxenceMelo” twitted Maria Sarungi, with a photo of her and Mr Melo smiling, soon after his release. And this opened the floodgates of congratulatory remarks from people of all spheres.

Moments after his release, Mr Melo expressed his sincere gratitude to the media and entire public for their support throughout the course of the week.

“I want to thank the media at large, from the traditional to the new media (social media), for their role to (me) being set free upon being detained by the Tanzania police,” said Mr Melo.

Mr Melo has however called upon members of the media to remain united in preserving and protecting the freedom of expression and that of disseminating information.