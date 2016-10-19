Japan energy firm to start local assembly plant

By By The Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Japan-based Koyo Corporation that deals with renewable energy equipment plans to open an assembly plant in Tanzania.

The firm announced on Tuesday that it will start a subsidiary company under the name Koyo Bussan Tanzania Limited through which it will increase access to solar power.

““Koyo brings state of the art technology in renewable energy thereby ensuring affordable access for both commercial and residential purposes,” Koyo managing director Tomokazu Hirayama said on Tuesday.