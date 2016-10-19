Thursday, October 20, 2016

Japan energy firm to start local assembly plant

The firm announced on Tuesday that it will start a subsidiary company under the name Koyo Bussan Tanzania Limited through which it will increase access to solar power.

Japan-based Koyo Corporation that deals with renewable energy equipment plans to open an assembly plant in Tanzania.

““Koyo brings state of the art technology in renewable energy thereby ensuring affordable access for both commercial and residential purposes,” Koyo managing director Tomokazu Hirayama said on Tuesday.

The company will set up a solar panel assembly plant in Dar es Salaam that will create employment to Tanzanians as well as increase investment and government revenue.

