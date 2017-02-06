Japan gives South Sudan $22m humanitarian aid

Juba. Japanese government has offered South Sudan $22.4 million humanitarian assistance, an envoy announced.
Japanese ambassador to South Sudan Kiya Masahiko said in a press release that the offer was Tokyo’s commitment to battling the dire humanitarian situation caused by politicians.
“Japan attempts to help meet the vast needs with the upcoming batch of assistance ranging from humanitarian relief to reconstruction, development and restoration of social fabric, with a view to supporting South Sudan’s efforts to keep on the straight and narrow path to peace,” he noted. (NMG)