Monday, February 6, 2017

Japan gives South Sudan $22m humanitarian aid

South Sudan President Salvar Kiir

South Sudan President Salvar Kiir 

In Summary

  • Japanese ambassador to South Sudan Kiya Masahiko said in a press release that the offer was Tokyo’s commitment to battling the dire humanitarian situation caused by politicians.

Juba. Japanese government has offered South Sudan $22.4 million humanitarian assistance, an envoy announced.

Japanese ambassador to South Sudan Kiya Masahiko said in a press release that the offer was Tokyo’s commitment to battling the dire humanitarian situation caused by politicians.

“Japan attempts to help meet the vast needs with the upcoming batch of assistance ranging from humanitarian relief to reconstruction, development and restoration of social fabric, with a view to supporting South Sudan’s efforts to keep on the straight and narrow path to peace,” he noted. (NMG)


In The Headlines

6  hours ago

Mabeyo sworn in as Chief of Defence Forces

President John Magufuli has sworn in General Venance Mabeyo as the new Chief of Defence Forces

1  hour ago

Trump to create voter fraud commission led by VP Pence

Donald Trump said Sunday he is creating a commission headed by Vice President Mike Pence to

  • International
    Trump to visit Centcom, with sights on battling Islamic State  
  • International
    Trump's White House: Five takeaways from Sunday  
  • International
    With Trump travel ban still blocked, travelers head to US  
  • News
    ‘Abide by rule of law in drug war’  