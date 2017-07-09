Japan to host 2019 G20, Saudi Arabia in 2020

Hamburg, Germany | AFP |.Japan will host the G20 summit of leading nations in 2019, with Saudi Arabia presiding the 2020 edition, according to a statement Saturday winding up this year's event in Hamburg.

"We thank Germany for hosting a successful Hamburg summit," it said after the summit, rocked by unprecedented violence as protestors clashed with riot police outside, "and look forward to meeting again in Argentina in 2018, in Japan in 2019 and in Saudi Arabia in 2020."

Under the terms of the revolving presidency G20 hosts can set the summit agenda and Germany this year used the opportunity to focus on development partnerships with Africa.