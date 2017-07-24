Jk graces EAC health summit in Dar es Salaam

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former President Jakaya Kikwete and Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu grace the East Africa Healthcare Federation in Dar es Salaam.

“Delegates from over 12 countries are convening for two days to discuss how to finance Healthcare in East Africa," said Dr Samwel Ogillo, CEO of Association of Private Health Facilities of Tanzania (APHTA).

"The treaty that formed the East African Community obliges East African countries to cooperate on matters related to healthcare and well-being. Article 118 of the EAC treaty gives us an opportunity as East Africa to come up with solutions to the challenges facing healthcare financing in the region," noted Lilian Awinja, Executive Director, East Africa Business Council.

"Everytime, I hear in East Africa that a person has died of Cholera, I agonise. Every time I hear that a leader in East Africa is travelling abroad to access treatment, my heart stops. Under such conditions, my heart cannot be healthy,” added Professor Khama Rogo, Head of Health in Africa Initiative within World Bank

Ms Khama said the World Bank is ready to help governments to sort out why healthcare financing was facing these challenges.

According to her, the solution is simple, “we need to talk and dialogue. We need to talk and regulate how this can be achieved. Ministries of health in the region should recognise health regulatory bodies. If this request is too much.”