Job cuts as Fastjet Airlines incurs loss

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Fastjet Tanzania boss yesterday admitted the company had made losses in the last few months. Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Fastjet Tanzania general manager John Corse said to cope with the situation, a retrenchment was ongoing, but would be in stages and in accordance with the Employment and Labour Relations Act, 2004.

In view of this, 41 employees among them being 38 expatriate pilots, have been retrenched.

Other cost cutting measures taken include a review of the company’s aircraft fleet—the size and type of aircraft operated, which includes selling of their Airbus A319, with an option of leasing it and also the leasing of a more cost effective Embraer E190 Jet.

Early last month, the company announced it would redesign its operations, including retrenchment and slimming of its fleet from the current three to only one.

“We have been losing money and, therefore, came up with a decision to turn the company around into a cost-effective operational mode that would enable us to continue offering low cost services,” he said.

According to him, retrenchment started with expatriate pilots, who were more skilled in operating the Airbus than local employees, who would then be flying the Embraer E190 jet.

He noted that the decision to retrench was also very expensive as it involved incurring expatriate pilots’ accommodation and leave expenses, among other things.

He explained that 38 expatriate pilots were retrenched and other employees, who he was not ready to mention as the exercise was still ongoing.

However, he said they currently had 15 local pilots, who might be increased in future depending on company’s needs.

Explaining further, he said as of today, Fastjet would start operating its first Embraer E190 Jet that arrived in the country this week.

“The aircraft is modern with between 108 and 120 seats, fast and able to fly at a high attitude for greater efficiency,” he added.

He noted that their decision was good as they had switched to smaller aircraft, which was efficient as it consumed less fuel and had better maintenance intervals.

He said another Embraer aircraft would be arriving in the country at the end of the month, where registration process would commence in accordance with regulations.