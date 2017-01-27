Job losses as telecoms plan cuts

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Several employees of mobile phone operators are set to lose their jobs as firms undergo restructuring, ostensibly to improve efficiency.

The move comes hard on the heels of a government directive requiring all mobile phone firms to float at least 20 per cent of their shares at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) for citizens to buy.

The companies have protested the requirement, saying that the stock market performance could impact negatively on the share prices.

Airtel Tanzania and Tigo, through ISON-employment Agent Company, and Vodacom Tanzania announced the downsizing early this week through statements circulating on social media.

Without going into details, ISON’s administrator, one Sebastian, confirmed that there had been retrenchment going on at Airtel Tanzania and Tigo calling centres. But Vodacom Tanzania, for its part, declined to comment.

“As of now, we have no comment on the matter,” director of public relations and communication, Ms Rosalynn Mworia, told The Citizen in a telephone interview.

While Vodacom did not reveal the number of employees who were likely to be hit, ISON is set to send home 57 employees working at the Airtel call centre.

“As you are aware, Airtel Tanzania has continued to experience declining call volumes, and that has directly impacted on our revenue,” reads part of the statement.

At the moment, the company is contending with the major challenge of balancing the cost of doing business against revenue.

On top of the rise in operational costs, the company’s wage bill and other overhead costs have continued to go up disproportionately to the company’s revenue, according to the statement.

“These issues are beyond the employer or employees’ control, and hence we have been compelled to downsize our operations by reducing our workforce in line with the volume forecast given by our clients (Airtel),” ISON said in the statement.

The company would also fire unspecified number of workers working at the Tigo calling centre after the latter announced it is cancelling its contract with the former.

In the statement, ISON said its client (Tigo) had initially issued a three-month notice whose span ended in December last year, for a non-renewal of the business contract-service level agreement to manage their call centre.

It further said the given notice was extended to the end of this month due to delays by their new supplier.

For its part, Vodacom Tanzania said it was planning to implement the exercise in the present quarter, before the end of March this year.