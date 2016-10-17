Jobs critical for youth: report

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A recent study by the Aga Khan University on Tanzanian youth has revealed striking things about the country’s young generation, especially on what they think of their future.

Creating new employment opportunities for youth is a critical agenda in all economies, and Tanzania is no exception. According to official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in 2014, the economy created 282,382 formal-sector jobs while an estimated 800,000 to one million youth entered the labour market at the same time.

To the most educated bulk of the youth, university graduates, employment is only 40 per cent. Thus it comes as no surprise when 57 per cent of the youth mentioned unemployment as their major concern which the government should urgently address.

The study titled The Tanzania Youth Survey Report commissioned by the university’s East African Institute, alarmingly revealed that 60 per cent of Tanzania’s youth believe it doesn’t matter how a person makes money, as long as they don’t end up behind bars.

It also shows that 44 per cent would easily take or give bribes, 45 per cent believe corruption is profitable and 58 per cent admire those making money by hook or by crook, only 23 per cent believes it is important to pay taxes, while 75 per cent say they are afraid of standing up for what is right for fear of retribution. The study incorporated a sample of 1,939 rural and urban Tanzanian youth.

The data was presented by the Institute’s Director Dr Alex Awiti who noted that the study should go a long way in shining the spotlight on anti-corruption measures being taken by President John Magufuli. Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Employment and the Disabled), Dr Abdallah Possi attended the launch of the report and said the ongoing anti-corruption drive is tailored to tackle such perceptions, noting that the country had reached unprecedented levels.

The Future

Sixty five per cent of the youth believe Tanzania will be richer materially, with better access to quality education and health, and more jobs for youths; 50 per cent said they aspire to venture into the world of business compared to 25 per cent who wish to pursue traditional careers like engineering, law medicine and teaching.

In fact, already about 54 per cent of youth aged between 31 and 35 are in self-employment.

While the study shows good signs of the emergence of self-driven and entrepreneurial young Tanzanians, the question how tough is the going for these young men and women.

The struggle is real

Tony Mwanri graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering (Structural) from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), 10 years later today he is owning a growing construction company with 9 permanent staff and about 30 casual workers. However, the journey wasn’t easy at all for him.

Straight out of campus, Mr Mwanri opened a company, but with meagre starting capital and zero experience, the company collapsed after a few months.

He then had to do what he didn’t like, look for employment and got one. “I worked for a private company from 2007 to 2008. I went there to learn, and that I did.”

With just a year into his job, he decided to resign and made a second try with his own company. However, due to his exemplary commitment, his boss refused to completely let go off him, he proposed a new deal which Mr Mwanri couldn’t resist.

“He offered my new company a subcontracting deal, and the paycheck grew from Sh380, 000 a month to millions,” he said.

By 2009, his capital had reached Sh100 million, but the economic woes of the US at that time hit hard on him as well, he was dealing with an American company in installation of mobile phone towers, and they were affected by the credit crunch.

“I was nearly on my knees for the second time, but at least I had a mentor now, my former employer. We decided to shift to construction and it boomed, here I’m now.”

According to Mwanri, while there are lots of opportunities in the country to go for, there’re a number of challenges that needs to be sorted out.

“Top of the list is right information, I just had a scratchy knowledge of entrepreneurship, second and the biggest is capital or financial assistance as a whole,” he said adding, “interest is big in our banks, at 21 per cent many young entrepreneurs can’t afford that, worse enough we have to compete with the Chinese who are enjoying loans of 1.5 per cent interest from their banks.”

“Our government should work on this issue, by putting a ceiling; Kenya did it this year, by placing a limit of 14 per cent interest rate,”

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is, “first, learn the art of the business, second, persevere and the rest will come with experience.”

Unlike Mr Mwanri, Freddy Mbilinyi couldn’t wait to finish university to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions. Mr Mbilinyi who is a second year accountancy student at Ardhi University together with his partner Glory Adrian, a third year law student at UDSM, are about to kick-start their business of producing reusable sanitary pads.

The duo, both 21 met in August this year in a seminar called Dare 2 Change Dar: Impactful Innovation facilitated by Cambridge University. They developed the idea of making reusable pads to access school girls especially in the rural areas who are forced skip classes during periods or even worse by dropping out of school due to not having proper sanitary wear.

Their product ‘Rafiki Pads’ aims to address this issue by manufacturing simple, affordable and reusable sanitary pads made from an absorbent patch and cotton materials to improve women’s comfort.

This idea landed them support from UTT Microfinance which will support them with Sh6.5 million to open their small factory.