Join adult school, Dar administrative official urges youth

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) for Dar es Salaam, Ms Theresia Mbando, has called upon youth to enroll in institutions that provide adult education, stating that a majority of them were unable to read or write.

She said this yesterday during the ninth meeting of the adult Education Institution Council that aims to discuss the challenges, success and the way forward.

Ms Mbando, who was the guest of honor, said the response among youth towards attending adult education was low, calling on them to seize the opportunity to be able to change their lives for the better.

“Some visit the regional office seeking various assistance but when asked to sign or write their names they cannot do so,” she said, calling upon the institution to join forces with the regional office to encourage citizens to enroll for adult education

Ms Mbando said she did not have the exact statistics of youth who could not read or write but urged them to enroll because in addition to reading and writing they would be able to acquire additional skills to boost their livelihoods.

The acting director of the Adult Education Institution, Dr Kassimu Nihuka, said by joining hands with the government to improve education. “Through the strategy the institution will open 21 education centers in the mainland to help youth and adult acquire knowledge and skills especially entrepreneurial skills,” he said.

To implement the plan the institution will use students studying certificate and diploma courses.