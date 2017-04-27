By By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Journalists’ houses urged to practice professionalism

Dar es Salaam. Journalists and media houses have been urged to exercise professionalism with clear scope of their mandate so as to avoid being used by politicians.

Tanzania Media Foundation (TMF) official, Ms Razia Mwawanga, said this on Thursday when briefing journalist on the upcoming World Press Freedom Day to be held between May 2nd and 3rd in Mwanza.

The commemoration with the theme ‘critical minds for critical time’ seeks to explore media’s role in advertising peaceful, justice and inclusive societies.

It will bring together more than 250 people from the country and abroad.

According to Ms Mwawanga, if journalists and media operations abide by media ethics, it will prevent those who wanted to exploit them.

Could be difficulty to be used by politicians to achieve their personal interest.

“We have noticed during the recent general elections some media houses used to report political issues that were in favour of certain candidates and parties… and in some case the reportage was unethical,” she said.

She added that the country has a lot of potential issues to write about instead of journalists performing their duties basing on events reporting.

Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) Chairman, Mr Theophil Makunga said various incidents that have occurred this year to journalist has made TEF to realise the important of WPFD.