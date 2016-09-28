Journalists advised to push for fair, friendly Media Law

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationalmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In a bid to avoid having another draconian Information Law in the country, stakeholders have been urged to rigorously study the Media Services Bill of 2016 and give their opinions through their press clubs.

Media stakeholders representative Theophil Makunga yesterday told reporters that interested parties in the region have started weighing the content of the Bill, calling upon other beneficiaries to read and give their recommendations.

“We are planning to reach as many stakeholders as possible, therefore press clubs will be provided with copies of the Bill so that they read it and then give recommendations,” he said.

Mr Makunga who is also the chairman of the Tanzania Editors Forums (TEF) said the new law, which seeks to repeal the draconian Newspapers Act of 1976, and that the Media Services Act, 2016 if passed could be more enduring.

According to him, after the Media Services Bill, 2016 was tabled in the National Assembly on September 16, stakeholders are now allowed to evaluate its content and give recommendations before it is read in Parliament for the second time.

He said during the 1990s there was outcry over the Newspaper Act of 1976, with stakehoders demanding that it be repealed by a new law after failing to serve the industry better, particularly after the introduction of multiparty democracy.

Among areas which echoed demands for change included a provision on prosecution of newspaper printers in claims of defamation.

“Nowadays much is done in newsrooms where stories are crafted, edited, arranged in pages before they are sent for printing.

“Printers do not hire people for such purposes as it was in those days, why should the law keep on demanding them to be prosecuted in case of defamation?” he questioned.

TEF secretary Neville Meena, for his part, said the Newspaper Act, 1976 had given the minister responsible for Information outrageous powers that he can use at the expense of newspapers. “It gives him the leeway to investigate, prosecute and convict the media without giving journalists the opportunity to defend themselves,” he said.

“Under the new law, we want free bodies which will work like the Judiciary, which will give media outlets the chance to be heard before a ruling is made over charges,” he added.

Among other issues Media Services Bill of 2016 will establish a board that will accredit journalists, form a council to promote ethical and promotional standards.