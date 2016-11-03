Journalists at greater risk, says new report

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Threats and harassment targeting journalists in Tanzania increased last year, a study by the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has shown.

The study, titled Media Security and Safety of Journalists in Tanzania, and which was unveiled yesterday, shows that 30 incidents of intimidation were recorded last year, up from 20 in 2014.

This was revealed during an event to mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, which was organised by the Unesco).

According to the report, incidents varied from physical, legal, digital and psychological threats. It was also noted that the working environment for journalists has been shrinking.

The report blames the introduction of draconian laws, including the Cyber Crime Act, 2015 and Statistics Act, 2015.

“There was also an attempt by the government to introduce the Media Service and Access to Information bills, both of which contain draconian provisions that limit freedom of expression.”

Again, the study shows that programmes for security for journalists by media stakeholders are inadequate as out of 20 respondents only 5 (25 per cent) have specific budgets and programmes for safety of journalists. The main reasons was said to be poor knowledge on the matter and lack of resources.

Moreover, the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania of 1977 and that of Zanzibar (1984) including the proposed Constitution do not have a section that guarantees security of journalists. The report also shows that over 700 journalists in the world have been killed while on duty since 2006 and in 2015 alone, over 70 cases of killed members of the press were recorded.

On average, according to the study, one journalist dies every five days while on duty with 40 per cent of the victims being from the print media followed by those in TV (28 per cent) and radio (21 per cent).

The study comes up with some useful recommendations for media stakeholders of which the Media Owners of Tanzania (MOAT) have been asked to develop security strategies and have a written safety policy for their employees and again sensitise the general public on the importance of safety of journalists.

On their part, media actors such as the Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC) Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), Jamii Media and the Coalition for the Right to Information (CORI) are urged for amendment of some provisions of the Cyber Crime Act, the Media Service Bill 2016 and the Access to Information Bill 2016.