Journalists told to read, live the new media law

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Media practitioners have been advised to stop complaining about the controversial Media Services Act and instead, read it for practicing their career safely.

The law, which President John Magufuli assented last month, was highly debated among media stakeholders following some of its controversial clauses were included in the government gazette.

Editors and journalists yesterday gathered in the city for two days to discuss how they can perform their duties safely at the same time adhere to professionalism when the regulations were in place and law starts to bite.

Speaking during the event, chairman of the Tanzania Editors Forum Theophil Makunga said that this’s not the time to say whether the law was bad or good, but contribute to the proper setting up of the regulations that would guide media practitioners. “So, we are here to discuss the infringing clauses of the law and how safe we can perform our duties,” he said.

Secretary of the South African National Editor’s Forum (SANEF) Reggy Moalus said, although media practitioners are late to fight back on the Media Services Act, they still had a chance to perform their duties in a manner that are not affected by the law.