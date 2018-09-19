Joy, pain as flyover opens

By Elesia Haule @TheCitizenTZ news@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The saying that “one man’s meat is another man’s poison” is becoming real in Dar es Salaam as the city’s Tazara flyover opens for public use.

Construction of the $45 million (about Sh100 billion) project, which is fully-funded by Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), is almost complete, bringing a huge relief for motorists passing through the junction of Mandela and Nyerere roads.

The opening of the flyover for use by motorists and commuter buses crossing to and from Gongo la Mboto, Simu 2000, Mbagala, Temeke, Mnazi Mmoja, Masaki and Kawe,among others, has left many users wearing big smiles as they capitalise on the new structure to generate more income.

“Before the flyover, we could do a maximum of six trips (12 if counted on to and fro basis) only between 5am and midnight, but since the opening of the flyover, we no longer spend much of our time in traffic jams, so we now do a maximum of 10 trips (20 if counted on to and fro basis) per day,” said Mr Shaaban Khalfaa, commuter bus conductor whose vehicle plies between Gongo la Mboto and Mnazi Mmoja.

This, he said, translates into increased earnings and low fuel consumption. The flyover has also made it possible for traders and workers to get to their respective work stations on time.

However, all is not well with operators of motorbike taxis (commonly known as bodaboda) as well as newspaper and water/soft drink vendors at the junction.

“The opening of this flyover is bad news to me. We used to generate a lot of money from people who give up waiting for traffic jam to ease, but nowadays, we are almost idle,” said a bodaboda rider, Mr Issa Msojo.

He, however, was happy with the opening of the flyover, which according to him, has so far helped reduce the number of accidents involving the bodaboda riders.

For the newspaper and water/soft drinks vendors, they no longer sell their products in the area since the flyover was opened on Saturday, ahead of President Magufuli’s official launch of the multibillion project next month.