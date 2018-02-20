Joy as visiting students celebrate culture

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

It was dance, fashion show, sports drills and lectures as over 100 students and their teachers from high end schools from around Africa converged at St. Constantine School on the outskirts of Arusha on Saturday night.

"Welcome to you to our first Round Square conference. Tanzania, we believe, is famous for the warmness of its people", said Muhiddin Gwiyama, a high school student at the 66 year old school owned by the Hellenic Foundation of Tanzania.

Joyous pandemonium filled the air inside the main hall as traditional dances mounted by local students graced the start of a week-long tour of Tanzania which will also take them to the famous game parks.

Utamaduni (culture) is the theme of this year's visit by the young learners from more than a dozen academies, many of them from South Africa. Others are from Kenya, incluidng the famous Starehe Boys, Namibia, Ghana and Tanzania.

"Culture is the backbone of it all and Africa has such a rich heritage to celebrate. We believe this is our time to resurrect what was forgotten", said Gwiyama, who also doubles as chair of the conference as the Indian dancers took the floor.

He said Africans and specifically Tanzanians are obliged to preserve their culture. "We are the fruits and flowers that blossom. There is no future without a past", he pointed out.

He warned in the world of rising technology and globalization, it was evident that specific African cultures can slowly fade away, leadint to "crumbling of our roots"

According to Michael Murray, the head of primary education at the academy, the congregation dubbed Round Square is organized regularly by the schools and hostes at various campuses. The last one took place in the United States.

"This is a way to enable our students refresh after long periods of hard learning sessions.

Besides the Starehe Boys, schools represented from Kenya included Brook House, Bridge House and St. Andrews Turi. From Ghana and Namibia, the academies are ICS Kumasi and St. Georges respectively.