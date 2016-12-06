Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Jubilee lawmakers claim Raila out to divide Rift Valley

Jubilee leaders unwrap the party's manifesto at

Jubilee leaders unwrap the party's manifesto at Bomet Green Stadium on December 4, 2016. PHOTO |NATION MEDIA GROUP  

In Summary

  • Leaders on Sunday claimed Mr Odinga’s aim was to divide sub-tribes in the region.
  • Speaking on Sunday at Bomet Green Stadium during the launch of the Jubilee Party in the county, the legislators said they would not allow divisive politics in the region.

        Nairobi. Jubilee lawmakers have accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of driving a wedge between residents of north and South Rift Valley for his own political mileage.

Leaders on Sunday claimed Mr Odinga’s aim was to divide sub-tribes in the region.

Speaking on Sunday at Bomet Green Stadium during the launch of the Jubilee Party in the county, the legislators said they would not allow divisive politics in the region.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said Mr Odinga was the architect of evictions in Mau Complex when he was in the grand coalition government between 2008 and 2014. He called the former Prime Minister is attempting to cause divisions among Rift Valley residents to scuttle the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. The Senator said Mr Odinga’s sinister motives to divide the region’s residents was evident when he visited Governor Isaac Ruto’s home Tumoi on Saturday. Mr Odinga said he had visited Mr Ruto to check on his recovery after a surgery at a South African hospital. He had been injured on November 6 during a melee at football match in the county.

Mr Murkomen claimed that Mr Odinga’s visit to the region was geared towards wooing Bomet residents to join the opposition.

“He is keen to make Isaac Ruto his running mate for the presidency in the next General Election,” he said.

Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh said Mount Kenya region will back Mr Ruto for the presidency in 2022 as opposed to claims by a section of politicians. (NMG)     

