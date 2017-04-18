Jubilee lists tough rules ahead of nomination

Nairobi. Aspirants participating in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party primaries on Friday will only get their certificates after ratification from the party’s top organ, which is chaired by the Head of State.

Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said the move was part of an elaborate strategy to curb violence and rigging.

“Our process is so regimented I would say it is impossible for anyone to rig,” said Mr Tuju on Sunday at Multimedia University of Kenya in Nairobi. “Some people might try but it won’t help a thing.”

The top official warned aspirants against seeking his favour though he is the one to sign the certificates.

“I don’t have any powers to award any certificate,” said Mr Tuju.

The party has also banned its aspirants from campaigning after 7pm on April 19, which will be 36 hours to the April 21 primaries.

Further, a supporter will not be allowed into a polling station with campaign materials promoting the bid of any aspirant.

“We will apply all the rules that will be applicable during the General Election in August,” said Mr Tuju.

After its eight million members cast their ballots in 33 counties for 8,012 aspirants on April 21, Mr Tuju said, the results will be announced at the tallying centre, agents allowed to take pictures of the results and then transmitted to the constituency office.

The constituency returning officer will then provide a provisional certificate and the results forwarded to the National Elections Board.

The NEB will verify the polling booth and ballot paper’s unique serial numbers before the National Executive Council makes the final declaration.