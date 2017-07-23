Judge Msuya laid to rest in Dar

By Asna Kaniki @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. High Court Judge Upendo Msuya, who died last week, was laid to rest at the Kinondoni cemetery yesterday.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete, Constitutional and Legal Affairs minister Palamagamba Kabudi, acting Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma, retired judges, ex-Speaker Anne Makinda and political leaders were among high-profile leaders who attended the burial of the judge who resigned two months ago due to poor health.

A requiem service was held at the KKKT Wazo Hill Church before her body was taken for burial.

She died at Hubert Kairuki Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam where she was admitted after she suffered a stroke.

Judge Msuya was unable to perform her duties due to poor health and opted to resign.

President John Magufuli accepted her resignation on May 16.

She was appointed judge of the High Court on May 29, 2008 alongside 10 others by then-President Kikwete.

Before becoming a judge she was the executive secretary of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG).