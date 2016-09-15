Judgement on Zombe appeal out tomorrow

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Court of Appeal is expected to deliver its ruling on an appeal filed against the former Dar es Salaam Regional Crime Officer Abdalah Zombe and three others,on Friday September 16.

The appeal number 358 of 2013, which was filed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) was presided by a panel of three judges comprises Bernard Lunanda, Sauda Mjasiri and Semistocles Kaijage.

The DPP filed an appeal to oppose the acquittal of Zombe and eight other police officers for murdering gemstone dealers in 2006. The game stone dealers, who were killed are Sabinus Chigumbi, Ephraim Chigumbi and Mathias Lukombe and taxi driver Juma Ndugu.

However, Mr Zombe were aquite by the high court in 2009.

On April 29 this year, the DPP changed requested the court to convict him for protecting criminals alleged to have committed the murder offense.

The DPP reached the decision during the hearing of the appeal after ascertaining that there was no enough evidence to convict Mr Zombe for the offense of murder.

Before, taking out Mr Zombe in the murder offense, the DPP dropped the appeal against five appellants Constable Jane Andrew, Constable Emanuel Mabula, Constable Michael Shonza, Corporal Abeneth Salo and Corporal Festus Gwabisabi after establishing that the evidences did not touch them.