Kabila on official visit

Dar es Salaam. The President of Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila arrived Monday evening for a three-day official state.
He was welcomed at Julius Nyerere International Airport by President John Magufuli who was flanked by among others the Vice President Samia Hassan.
Mr Kabila received a 21 gun salute and inspected a guard of honour.
Tuesday morning Mr Kabila will hold official talks with President Magufuli on bilateral and trade issues at Magogoni State House and will later on hold a joint press conference.
The two leaders are expected to witness the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and Federation Des Enterprises Du Congo (FEC) for the establishment of stable business cooperation and collaborations.