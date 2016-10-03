Kabila on official visit

Dar es Salaam. The President of Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila arrived Monday evening for a three-day official state.

He was welcomed at Julius Nyerere International Airport by President John Magufuli who was flanked by among others the Vice President Samia Hassan.

Mr Kabila received a 21 gun salute and inspected a guard of honour.

Tuesday morning Mr Kabila will hold official talks with President Magufuli on bilateral and trade issues at Magogoni State House and will later on hold a joint press conference.