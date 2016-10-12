Kagame warns of ‘showdown’ over France genocide remarks

In 2014, the case was closed as French judges countered the earlier report that blamed Rwandan officers for the assassination. However, media reports last week said French investigators want to reopen the case and question Rwandan dissidents, including Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa who served as the chief of army staff between 1994 and 2004, and is now living in exile in South Africa. “If starting all over again is a showdown, then we will have a showdown,” Kagame said on Monday at the opening of the 2016/17 new judicial year. “After investigating the case for two years, not finding anything, they want to start all over again. I have no problem with that. I have to remind some people that the judicial system of Rwanda is not subordinate to France or French interests,” Kagame said. “France should be the one being tried for the genocide, not anybody in Rwanda and not Rwandans,” he added.