Kagera quake survivors get food donation from Burundi





Bukoba. Burundi has donated 183 tonnes of food to victims of the September 10 earthquake in Kagera Region. The aid was handed over to Kagera Regional Commissioner Salum Kijuu by the Burundi minister for East African Community, Ms Leontine Nzeyimana, on Monday.

The aid include 100 tonnes of rice, 50 tonnes of maize, 30 tonnes of sugar and three tonnes of tea leaves. Ms Nzeyimana said Burundi has joined Tanzania during this difficult time.

“The victims of the earthquake are our brothers and sisters so we are also suffering,” she said.

The RC commended Burundi for the support.

He said the donation would soon be distributed to the survivors.

He noted that more assistance was still needed to rebuild the region.

According to him, the earthquake killed 19 people, injured 440 others and destroyed 2,072 houses. He said the level of devastation was massive in Hamugembe, Kashai and Kahororo wards in Bukoba.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Suzan Kolimba, thanked Burundi for the donation.