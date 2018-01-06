Karatu accident survivors to join secondary school

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Karatu road accident survivors, Sadia Awadhi, Wilson Tarimo and Doreen Mshana, are expected to join Star High School located in Arumeru District in Arusha Region, next week after completing their primary education at Lucky Vincent Primary School.

The three survivors of the grisly road accident that occurred on May, 2017 have been, today, Saturday, January 6, awarded academic certificates for completion of Primary Education.

A Non-Governmental Organization, STEMM, had coordinated their airlifting to the US soon after the accident last year. They were the only survivors in the accident that killed about 32 pupils, two teachers and the driver. The owner of the Arusha-based school has been charged in court in relation to the accident.

They were admitted in a US hospital for three months and came back in August 2017.