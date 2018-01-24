Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Karatu’s Chadema chair dies

 

Karatu. Chadema chairman in in Karatu District, Arusha Region, Moshi Darabe, has died.

The late Darabe, who was also the Baray Counsellor, died on Monday and is expected to be laid to rest today, Jan 24, after last respects were paid to his body at the Mazingira grounds in Karatu Town.

Darabe has served as Chadema in the District since 2003 as well as the councilor from 2000. The Special Seats MP in Karatu District, Ms Cesilia Paresso, said that burial arrangements were underway.

"Our chairman has died on Monday as he was being rushed to Arusha hospital for treatment… he was suffering from diabetes," she said.

The Karatu District Rural and Urban Water Project Manager, Mr Stephen Siay, said the death of Darabe was a blow to residents of Karatu.

"Darabe was attentive and a gentle leader, who loved defending the down-trodden as there was a time he was facing some cases in a court of law because of defending them," said Mr Slay.

 

