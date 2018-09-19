By Elesia Haule @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Constitution Forum (TCF) has challenged the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the police force, questioning some of the events that transpired during and after the just-ended by-election.

TCF asked both the electoral commission and the Tanzania police force to discharge their duties constitutionally and “refrain from being used politically.”

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, September 19, the TCF Chairman Mr Hebron Mwakagenda said he was surprised at hearing statements from election supervisors that the by-election was free and fair while, as he claimed, it was marred by irregularities; including chaos, intimidations and outwits.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the police force in Dar es Salaam and questioned why police officers would go out to celebrate after an election, something which, he said, was supposed to be done by the ordinary citizens.

Just a day after the by-election results were announced, video clips went viral on social media showing the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda tossing with police officers. Mr Makonda was seen in one of the videos congratulating the police force for maintaining security during the bye-elections.

The move by Mr Makonda and the policehas received backlash on social media and one of the top ruling party CCM leaders has come out to register his complaints about it.

During a press conference held today, Mr Mwakagenda also raised concerns over the matter, saying “Police officers rejoiced in public claiming that the by-election was done peacefully. They did this without shame! Are they not responsible for the citizens’ security? Or whose victory were they celebrating?” he questioned.

Mr Mwakagenda corroborated with an earlier statement made by CCM’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Palepole who told a press conference in Dar es Salaam that there was no need for the police to rejoice after the by-election.

Mr Polepole on September 18 claimed that Chadema’s Ukonga candidate Ms Asia Msangi was “witnessed harassing a returning officer and the police were watching and did not take any action”

This, he said, gives reason for not rejoicing because electoral law was being violated in front of the same police officers who did not take any action.

However, Mr Mwakagenda had yet another revelation. He said, “Also the same police officers seen revealing election results at an election center while agents were not yet done with the counting of the votes.”