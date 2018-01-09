Dar es Salaam. The government has directed the village authorities to ensure proper supervision in the allocation and monitoring of medicines and medical supplies in their health facilities.

The directive was issued by the Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Faustine Ndugulile during his tour of Kigoma region in Uvinza district.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Dr Ndugulile’s tour aimed at assessing the implementation of the community development policy and insisting on community involvement in decision making.

He told the authorities that proper monitoring of medicines and medical supplies at village level was key in curbing embezzlement and urged citizens to play a key role in reporting cases of corruption.

Dr Ndugulile said the government has invested Sh400 million in reducing maternal and child mortality in 175 councils, Uvinza being one of them.

The budget aims at improving and facilitating the construction of emergency rooms for delivery, employees’ houses and laboratories, said the ministry’s statement.

He said the government has now managed to 97 percent of people targeted for immunization in the country.

Dr Ndugulile said he was aware of employees’ scarcity in different health centres in Uvinza district and he promised to address the issue.

He commended citizens of Kazuramimba village for addressing some of the challenges in the education sector and by building classrooms in Nyangaga village in their district.

The district commissioner of Uvinza Ms Mwanamvua Mlindoko said that the construction of the classrooms has increased in performance of 4115 students in 2017 where only 36 percent of them proceeded with secondary studies.