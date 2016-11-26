Kenya Airways boss to quit his job in first quarter of next year

Nairobi. The Chief executive officer to the embattled Kenya Airways has announced that he would quit his job in the first quarter of next year, without stating the exact time he would do so.
Mr Mbuvi Ngunze , who has served the troubled airline for five years and two years as CEO and group managing director said that it was natural in the company’s evolution to pass on the baton.
“While I regret this decision, I respect his position. Mbuvi will stay on until a successor is found which is expected to take some months,” Mr Michael Joseph, Kenya Airways board chairman said on Thursday in a statement. (NMG)