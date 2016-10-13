Kenya and South Africa vow to ease trade, visa barriers

Nairobi. South Africa and Kenya vowed Tuesday to “soften borders” between the two regional powerhouses by easing trade and visa barriers, part of ongoing efforts to boost low levels of commerce within Africa.

While both nations are economic giants in their respective regions, South Africa’s Jacob Zuma on Tuesday made the first-ever state visit by a president from his country to Kenya.

He and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a joint statement there was “immense untapped potential to expand, both in value and volume terms, the scale of the two countries’ commercial relations.

“The leaders agreed to progressively remove all barriers to trade between the two countries.”

Kenyatta tackled issues of high levies on tea exports from Kenya -- one of the world’s top producers of the beverage -- as well as restrictions against other products.

The leaders also discussed efforts to make it easier for Kenyans to travel to and work in South Africa, with Zuma agreeing to speed up plans to decrease the cost of visas and do away with transit visas.

Zuma said the visit came as part of “the broader agenda of the AU (African Union) to soften the borders in the continent so we could enhance intra-trade. “Without intra-trade we have realised we cannot develop as a continent. All other ... continents are able to thrive because there is quick movement of goods and people.”