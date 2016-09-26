Kenya opens Cuba embassy in bid to strengthen relations

Nairobi. Kenya has officially opened an embassy in Cuba in a renewed bid to strengthen relations with the Caribbean region.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that Kenya is looking to learn from Cuba’s experience in providing health care services to its people in spite of sanctions imposed on it by the US until last year.

Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri, who was acquitted in March this year of any role in the Tokyo embassy scandal, will now be in charge of the Cuba mission following its official inauguration last week.

Mr Muchiri, who served as ambassador to Libya before that mission was closed, will head the embassy that will take care of other countries in the region.

On Thursday, Kenya signed a communique with the West Indies islands St Kitts and Nevis to establish diplomatic relations. This means the Cuban mission will also be handling relations with this country in the Caribbean.

“This is an important first step and we look forward to further engagements that will lay down a structured framework of cooperation between our two countries,” Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said after signing the agreement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Last week, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma, who inaugurated the Cuban diplomatic office, said the Cuban mission will extend relations in areas of security.

“The embassy will contribute to extend bilateral links between the two countries in fields like trade, education, research and culture,” she said, according to a statement sent to newsrooms after the launch on September 16.

This is the second Kenyan embassy in Latin America after that in Brazil opened in 2006. It is headed by Isaac Ochieng’ who also oversees relations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Venezuela. But it is Kenya’s first in the Caribbean.