Kenya police recover one of seven stolen firearms

By BENSON AMADALA in Kakamega, Kenya

Police in Kenya have recovered one of the seven G3 guns stolen from the Booker police post in Mumias, about 500km west of Nairobi, weeks ago.

Three suspects have also been arrested.

Police, acting on a tip off about an impending robbery, laid an ambush near a sugarcane farm in Mayoni market and found the gun loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition hidden near a river.

Police officers found the suspects at the scene on a motorcycle, who sped off when challenged to stop.

The thicket

The gun was found wrapped in a piece of cloth and hidden in the thicket.

The western region police commandant, Mr Moses Ombati, confirmed that police officers laid an ambush after being tipped off about a planned robbery.

Mr Ombati said the suspects had gone to collect the weapon for use on Friday night.

Special gadgets

“Our officers were able to detect the gun using special gadgets brought in from Nairobi after receiving a tip off about the activities of the three suspects at Mayoni market,” said Mr Ombati .

Two of the suspects are brothers aged 23 and 39 years, while the third is the motorcycle rider.

Mr Ombati said the suspects went to the scene at dusk unaware that they were being trailed by police officers.

The loss of the seven guns led the Genera Service Unit police to carry out a ruthless search in the region last week, leading to the death of one person.

Ruthless crackdown

Several other people were seriously injured.

The ruthless crackdown was currently being investigated by Independent Police Oversight Authority.