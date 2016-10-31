Kenya releases Ksh5bn to help drought affected areas

Nairobi. The government has released Sh5 billion to deal with the drought currently being experienced in various parts of the country, Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning Mwangi Kiunjuri has said.

From the kitty, Sh1.2 billion will be used to buy livestock from the affected people, a process he said has already started.

Mr Kiunjuri spoke when he accompanied the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries on its first visit of Samburu County which is one of the counties affected by drought.

The committee was mandated to go round the country and assess the drought and hunger situation in the country before tabling its report to Parliament.

During its visit to Samburu County, the committee oversaw the distribution of relief food to the affected people. Government statistics show that 10 per cent of the livestock in the country has been affected with a number also dying due to lack of water and pasture, said Mr Kiunjuri said.